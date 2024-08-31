Bengal govt names Manoj Pant as chief secretary

Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday appointed senior bureaucrat Manoj Pant as chief secretary, an official said.

The order came less than 24 hours after Pant, who was the finance secretary, was shifted to the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, will succeed Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, who retires on Saturday.

Prabhat Kumar Mishra will replace Pant in the finance department.

Gopalika, a 1989-batch IAS officer who was scheduled to retire on May 31, got an extension of three months. PTI SCH RBT