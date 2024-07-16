Bengal govt not giving due recognition, financial assistance to Olympians: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday accused the West Bengal government of not giving due recognition and financial support to Olympians from the state and blamed its "dole politics" and "corruption", alleging that funds are diverted to subserve political aspirations at the cost of these athletes.

"These distinguished gems of Bengal are deprived of financial assistance due to the all pervasive dole politics and multifaceted corruption of the ‘Banglar Meye’ and her faulty administration, which diverts funds to serve political aspirations rather than celebrating the triumphs and ambitions of our diligent athletes," said BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya.

He is also his party's co-incharge for the state.

Malviya named Atanu Das, an archer from Baranagar, Pranati Nayak, an artistic gymnast from Jhargram, Sutirtha Mukherjee, a table tennis player from Naihati, Anirban Lahiri, a non-resident Bengali golfer, Abha Khatua, shot putter from Medinipur, Anush Agarwalla, equestrian from Kolkata, and Ankita Bhakat, an archer from Kolkata as among such Olympians.

Some of them will represent India in the coming Paris Olympics.

Despite their extraordinary accomplishments and the prestige they have conferred upon India and Bengal, it is profoundly disheartening to witness that the government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to accord them the recognition and financial support necessary for their future endeavours, he said.

"Bereft of essential backing from the West Bengal government, these athletes are compelled to seek financial aid and sponsorship from other states. The 'Banglar Nijer Meye' administration stands guilty of stifling Bengal's intrinsic potential," said Malviya.

"It is imperative that we rise against this incompetent regime to restore Bengal’s lost grandeur and secure the rightful recognition for our athletes," he added. PTI KR AS AS