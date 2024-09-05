Bengal govt offers job to widow of migrant labourer killed in Haryana

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended her support to the widow and four-year-old daughter of Sabir Malik, a migrant labourer from the state, who was killed in Haryana, an official said.

Banerjee provided a government job to the widow of the labourer as part of a compensation package, he said.

The appointment letter was handed over to the widow and she has been posted as an attendant in the Basanti BLRO office, the official said.

The wife of the labourer and her daughter visited the state secretariat Nabanna during the day and met the chief minister.

Banerjee assured that her government would take up the responsibilities of the child's education, he said.

Malik, 24, was lynched by five people in Charkhi Dadri district on August 28. The attackers had accused him of eating beef.

The lynching of Malik has sparked widespread outrage and drawn attention to issues of communal violence and discrimination. PTI SCH MNB BDC