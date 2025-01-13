Bengal govt orders CID probe into 'expired' IV fluid issue

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday ordered a CID probe into the death of a woman and three others falling critically ill after childbirth in a state-run hospital allegedly following administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said.

A 13-member committee, formed by the state health department, will investigate the matter parallelly, he said adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with senior officials of the health department. The CM also holds the health portfolio.

"We have asked the CID to investigate the matter. They will look into all aspects and find out whether there were procedural lapses and whether SOPs (standard operating procedures) were properly followed or not," Pant said.

A 13-member administrative committee which is technically qualified to look into the medical side will parallelly probe the matter, the chief secretary said.

"The CM held a review meeting with officials of the state health department and gave a clear direction that such negligence in administrative and procedural lapses will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of any procedural lapses or in treatment," he said.

Referring to the initial report on the incident submitted by the committee, Pant admitted that there were clear violations found in this matter.

A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at the Medinipur Medical College and Hospital allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter. PTI SCH NN