Bengal govt planning annual 'Ratha Yatra' in Digha: Official

Digha (WB), Apr 29 (PTI) The West Bengal government is planning to hold an annual ‘Ratha Yatra’ in the seaside tourist town of Digha following the inauguration of the newly built Jagannath Temple, an official said on Tuesday.

The ‘Ratha Yatra’ will be similar to the grand religious event held in Odisha’s Puri every year, he said.

The first such yatra in Digha is likely to be organised in June, the official said.

“Chariots used in the ‘Ratha Yatra’ for the deities have already been built and kept ready,” he told PTI.

“We have built three chariots similar to the ones in Puri, after consultations with the Jagannath temple authorities there,” the official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to participate in this year’s proposed ‘Ratha Yatra’ in Digha, an official of the CMO said.

The Jagannath Temple, a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of the 'Akshay Trithiya'. Digha is around 350 km from Puri. PTI SCH RBT