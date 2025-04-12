Bengal govt planning to set up selection committee for DGP appointment

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government is planning to constitute a selection committee for appointment of the state's Director General of Police (DGP), a senior official said.

The state Cabinet, which met earlier this week, gave its approval for the said proposal, the official of the Home department said.

According to the official, a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court would head the selection committee which would formulate the new rules for the appointment of the DGP.

"The proposal was approved by the state Cabinet. The state government would not require the central government's approval to appoint the DGP," the official said.

For the appointment of DGP, the state government now has to send a list of names of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC after going through the list would recommend three names and the state had to choose one from among those three police officers as the DGP.

"The selection committee will be formed to independently formulate new rules for the appointment of DGP. It will be headed by a retired high court judge. It will include the chief secretary, home secretary, retired DGP and a few other members," he said.