Bengal govt probing into sudden surge in expenses under 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there was a surge in expenses under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme across the state during protests against the rape-murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting the government to probe into the matter.

"At that time (during the RG Kar protests), there was a surge in the expenditure under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme. We are conducting an enquiry. The culprits will be punished," Banerjee said in the assembly.

A survey revealed that during the junior doctors' protests demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor at the RG Kar hospital, there was a significant surge in the state's spending on patient treatment under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme in private hospitals.

'Swasthya Sathi' scheme is a health insurance programme of the state government for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family. PTI SCH BDC