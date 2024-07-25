Bengal govt reconstitutes panel to probe allegations of serious misconduct against policemen

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government has reconstituted the State Level Police Complaint Authority with a focus on investigating serious misconduct allegations against police personnel, including incidents such as death, grievous hurt, or rape in police custody, an official said.

Retired Justice Ashim Kumar Roy will chair the panel, which comprises the Home Secretary, Director General and Inspector General of Police, and the Police Commissioner of Kolkata, he added.

A notification issued on Wednesday formalised these arrangements.

"The authority shall take cognisance of and investigate into the allegations of only serious misconduct by the police personnel which shall include incidents involving death, grievous hurt or rape in police custody," it said.

The authority shall formulate its working procedure in consultation with the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, the official said.

"It shall submit recommendations to the state for its consideration. Such recommendations of the authority shall ordinarily be binding on the state government. However, in case of state government’s inability to accept any recommendation, the reason for the same shall be recorded in writing and incorporated in the action taken report in the annual report of the authority," the notification stated.

The term of appointment for members will be three years, the notification added.