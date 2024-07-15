Bengal govt reinstates Rajeev Kumar as DGP

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday reinstated Rajeev Kumar as the Director General of Police (DGP), replacing Sanjoy Mukherjee, an official statement said.

Additionally, Kumar will continue in his current role as the Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Information Technology and Electronics.

Mukherjee has been appointed as the new DGP of the Fire and Emergency Services.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) had appointed Vivek Sahay as the DGP on March 18, replacing Kumar.

However, within 24 hours, Sahay was replaced by Mukherjee. This decision was made because Sahay, being the senior-most officer in the force, was scheduled to retire on May 31, well before the conclusion of the elections on June 4. PTI SCH MNB