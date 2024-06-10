Bengal govt removes Joyoshi Das Gupta as Purba Medinipur DM

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Days after the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the West Bengal government has appointed Purnendu Kumar Maji as the new district magistrate of Purba Medinipur, replacing Joyoshi Das Gupta, an official said on Monday.

On Saturday, Das Gupta, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was named as the officer on special duty in the personnel and administrative reforms department.

Das Gupta was appointed as the DM of Purba Medinipur district by the Election Commission in March, succeeding Tanvir Afzal.

Maji, a 1995-batch WBCS (Exe) officer, previously served as the DM of Birbhum district until March.

According to the official, more such transfers are anticipated in the coming days. Prior to the Lok Sabha polls, the EC had transferred several officials and police officers of the state government and relieved them from election duty.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a meeting with senior bureaucrats last Thursday and gave them necessary instructions regarding the transfers, a source said. PTI SCH MNB