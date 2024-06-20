Bengal govt reshuffles IPS officers

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Thursday removed Gaurav Sharma as the Commissioner of Police of Bidhannagar and made him the IGP of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), an official said.

Sharma was replaced by senior officer Mukesh as the new Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police, the official said, referring to an order issued by the state government.

Koteswar Rao, who was removed from position of the SP of Sundarban Police District by the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the Lok Sabha polls and made the SP of West Bengal Traffic Police, was reinstated to his old post.

Similarly, Avijit Banerjee, who was removed by the EC as Purulia SP and made the SS Intelligence Bureau (IB), was also reinstated to his old post.

Dhritiman Sarkar, who was the SS Intelligence Bureau (IB), was named as the SP of Paschim Medinipur district, he added. PTI SCH ACD