Bengal govt reshuffles police top brass ahead of Assembly elections

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) With Assembly elections in the state months away, the West Bengal government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the police top brass, appointing SP Jhargram Arijit Sinha as DIG of Midnapore Range, officials said.

According to the notification issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the transfers will take effect from the date of officers taking charge and will remain in force until further orders.

SP Bankura Vaibhav Tiwari has been posted as SP Purulia, while SP Purulia Avijit Banerjee takes charge as SP Malda.

SP Malda Pradeep Kumar Yadav has been shifted as Uttar Dinajpur SP (Traffic) and SP Alipurduar Y. Raghuvamshi takes charge as SP Jalpaiguri.

Khandabale Umesh Ganpat has been posted as SP Alipurduar, replacing Raghuvamshi.

Sachin, SS, IB, WB, has been appointed DC, New Town, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, while Dhritiman Sarkar, SP Paschim Medinipur, takes charge as SS, IB, WB. Md. Sana Akhtar has been posted as DC, West Zone, Asansol-Durgapur PC, it added.

Other IPS appointments include Sonawane Kuldip Suresh as SP Raiganj Police District; Soumyadip Bhattacharya as SP Bankura; Manav Singla as SP Jhargram; Palash Chandra Dhali as SP Paschim Medinipur; and Shubhendra Kumar as SP Baruipur Police District.

The reshuffle covers key postings in Alipurduar, Malda, Cooch Behar, Diamond Harbour, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur and other districts.

The government said that the postings were made "in the interest of public service".