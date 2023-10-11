Bengal govt reviews dengue situation, asks officials to conduct special cleanliness drive

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday reviewed the dengue situation in the state and cancelled the leaves of all officials and staff associated with the management of the mosquito-borne disease.

Advertisment

During a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, the district magistrates were directed to ensure cleaning of tourist spots to avoid accumulation of garbage during the ensuing Durga Puja holidays, and continue drone surveillance at inaccessible places, an official said.

It was also decided at the meeting that a special cleanliness drive on October 15-16 will be carried out across all villages and municipal wards, hospitals, schools, and government premises, and steps will be taken to reduce mosquito-breeding sources, he said.

"Panchayats, municipalities, SHG members, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, school children and other stakeholders will be engaged for this massive cleanliness campaign," an official release stated.

Advertisment

An advisory on the prevention of dengue will be forwarded to all Dura Puja committees, it said.

West Bengal has reportedly logged 50 dengue-related deaths, though the state’s health department has not yet provided an exact figure.

At present, over 1,000 people have been infected by dengue in the state, as per official data. PTI SCH RBT