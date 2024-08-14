Bengal govt revises fine structure for vehicle pollution

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) In a major relief to vehicle owners, the West Bengal transport department has revised its order that imposed a Rs 10,000 fine for pollution test failure for the first time.

The department replaced the order with a tiered fine structure of Rs 2,000 for the first offence, Rs 5,000 for the second and Rs 10,000 for the third consecutive violation, according to a notification.

A vehicle failing the pollution test for the first time will incur a Rs 2,000 fine, and the driver’s licence will be suspended for three months, the notification said.

For a second violation related to noise or air pollution, the fine will increase to Rs 5,000, and the driver will again face a three-month suspension.

The fine will be Rs 10,000 for a third consecutive offence, with the driver’s licence suspended for another three months.

This decision was taken after a meeting among private bus organisation representatives, transport officials and Minister Snehasis Chakraborty last week.

During the meeting, transporters requested more flexibility in enforcing fines if vehicles miss the pollution check deadline of six months and raised concerns about the effectiveness of the automated pollution check devices installed throughout the city.