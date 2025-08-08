Bengal govt seeks explanation from CEO over poll body's 'state ready for SIR' claim

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Friday sought to know from the chief electoral officer whether the CEO's office has informed the ECI that the state was ready for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as reported in a section of the media.

West Bengal Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty wrote to the CEO stating that "no consultation or prior intimation was made with the state government" by the poll body in this regard.

Several newspapers and television channels have reported on Thursday and Friday that the office of the CEO has informed the ECI that West Bengal is ready for the SIR, Chakraborty said in the letter.

"I would, therefore, request you to kindly confirm the veracity of the press reportage to dispel any misinformation," the letter read.

The home secretary officer also enclosed newspaper clippings with the letter to the CEO of West Bengal.

Top leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including party chief Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, have been opposing the SIR, alleging that the ECI, in connivance with the BJP, are trying to disenfranchise genuine voters. PTI SCH NN