Bengal govt shares phone number for public to post images of bad roads for swift repair

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government has urged members of the public to post photos of dilapidated roads, maintained by state PWD, to the department promising follow-up action in next 48 hours.

PWD Minister Pulak Roy told the members during a discussion in the state assembly that his department is sharing a phone number, 9088822111, to which people can send photos of roads in bad condition.

"We will initiate the process for addressing the problem and action will be initiated in 48 hours time," he said.

The response time will be the same for both municipal and panchayat areas of the state.

The previous day, the minister in response to a suggestion by Speaker Biman Banerjee, said drop boxes will be kept at assembly premises where MLAs can submit complaints about bad roads in their respective constituency which will be noted and follow-up action initiated. PTI SUS NN