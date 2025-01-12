Bengal govt shifts three 'very critical' women from Midnapore to Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Three women, who fell critically ill after childbirth at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district due to alleged administration of expired intravenous fluids, were shifted to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM hospital around 11pm on Sunday.

While one was admitted to the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU), two others were moved to the Critical Care Unit (CCU), an official of the state health department said.

"The condition of the three patients is critical, with one in a very severe state. Two of the patients are on ventilators, and all three have been diagnosed with kidney issues, requiring dialysis. Our doctors are monitoring their parameters to determine the next course of action," the official told PTI.

A five-member medical board was constituted to supervise the treatment of the three patients, he added.

The three patients were brought to the city in separate ALS ambulances through a green corridor from Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) to Kolkata.

The fourth woman, whose condition improved slightly, remained at MMCH, he added.

A woman died and four others were critical after childbirth at the MMCH allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter.

Family members of the three women alleged that they were not consulted by the authorities regarding their decision to shift the patients to SSKM Hospital.

Meanwhile, state health secretary NS Nigam said the committee would submit the final report on their findings regarding the mishap at MMCH on Monday.

Nigam, senior officials of the health department and MMCH principal held a meeting with members of the committee at SSKM on Sunday.

"We had a detailed discussion on the matter. They (the committee) will be submitting the final report to us tomorrow and then the next steps will be decided. We also discussed the health conditions of the three women," Nigam added.

Talking to reporters, officer on special duty Aniruddha Neogi said the Ringer's Lactate (RL) administered could have impurities, which, however, need to be tested by the drug control authorities.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and youth and students' wings of the CPI(M) staged protests outside the MMCH demanding action against those responsible for the death of a woman at the state-run hospital.

DYFI and SFI supporters also staged a road blockade for some time there to press for their demands.

The state Congress held the West Bengal government responsible for the incident and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also serves as the health minister.

Terming the mishap a result of corruption and negligence on the part of the state health department, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar announced that the party would organise a "gherao" of the Swasthya Bhavan on Monday in protest against the incident.

"This incident highlights the height of corruption, negligence and lack of infrastructure, with the victim couldn't even see her baby after giving birth. Four other women are still suffering. What is the health minister and the health department doing? We demand answers. We have no option but to call for a peaceful gherao of the Swasthya Bhavan tomorrow around 2 PM," Sarkar said.

The Congress leader added that party workers would gather at Salt Lake's Karunamoyee around 12:30 PM before beginning their rally to Swasthya Bhavan in Sector V.

"I appeal to the people of West Bengal to come forward and join our rally," he urged. PTI SCH AMR MNB