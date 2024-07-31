Bengal govt soon to introduce Bill to stop water wastage: Minister

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) West Bengal's Public Health Engineering Department Minister Pulak Roy on Wednesday told the Assembly that the state government will introduce a new Bill aimed at preventing water wastage.

Roy highlighted that water wastage occurs in various sectors, including nurseries, hatcheries, and restaurants, due to excessive use of pumps.

The Bill will address these issues, he said in response to a complaint by BJP MLA Chandana Bauri claiming that party workers in her assembly constituency at Saltora in Bankura district were not getting water connection to their residences.

Roy dismissed the allegations and pledged to resolve any outstanding water connection issues within 24 hours. PTI SCH MNB