Bengal govt starts transferring money to 21 lakh MGNREGA workers: Mamata

Howrah (WB), Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has started transferring money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh people who worked for the 100 days' scheme but did not receive payments from the central government.

"Around Rs 1.16 lakh-crore is due to us (West Bengal). Those who have worked under the 100 days' scheme haven't received their wages for the last three years. There are 21 lakh job card holders who did not get money. The central government did not release the funds. We have started transferring the money to their respective accounts," Banerjee said while addressing an administrative review meeting here.

Banerjee, who recently staged a 48-hour dharna in the city demanding the release of dues to the state, announced that her government would transfer the funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state by February 21.

Referring to her party's protest programmes under the leadership of general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC chief said, "Workers, MPs, MLAs and block presidents all went to New Delhi (in December) despite trains being cancelled. They went there by bus under the leadership of Abhishek. I had earlier staged a dharna for 48 hours and met the PM for this more than once." She also mentioned plans to make another announcement regarding unreleased funds for the Awas Yojana.

"We do not want to beg from the BJP nor do we want their alms. By February 21, we will transfer money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh workers who did not get money from the central government even after working for the 100-day work scheme (MGNREGA) in the last three years. This is my first step", Banerjee had announced. PTI SCH MNB