Bengal govt submits report to Centre on 'protocol breach' during President Murmu's visit

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government has submitted a report to the Centre, explaining the circumstances surrounding the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Siliguri, officials said on Monday.

State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty sent the report to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, along with supporting documents detailing the sequence of events related to the incident, they said.

“The report explaining the entire sequence of events has been sent to the Union home ministry along with relevant documents,” a senior West Bengal government officer said.

“We have placed on record the administrative decisions taken at every stage,” he said.

The report also explains why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at the programme, he said.

In addition, the state government has informed the Centre about the reasons behind the decision to change the venue of the International Indigenous and Santhal Conference during Murmu’s visit.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a report from the West Bengal government, following allegations of a protocol breach during the President’s visit to the state on March 7.

Highly placed sources had said on Sunday the communique sent to the West Bengal chief secretary sought response on the absence of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the DGP when the President arrived in the state, saying it is a serious violation of the ‘Blue Book’ rules.

The 'Blue Book' is a confidential document, which lists out rules for the security and protocol for the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister and their families. PTI SCH RBT