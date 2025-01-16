Bengal govt suspends 12 medics of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday decided to suspend 12 doctors of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital for negligence in connection with the death of a woman and 4 others falling ill after childbirth following alleged administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Advertisment

Condemning the incident, Banerjee said that her government would offer the family of the deceased woman a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and also a government job.

"This is an unfortunate and sentimental incident and our government does not support it. The reports filed by the CID and that by the expert committee are the same. We have found negligence by several doctors, we have decided to suspend 12 doctors," Banerjee told reporters.

The 12 doctors include the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal (MSVP) of the hospital, the RMO and six post-graduate trainee doctors, she added.

Advertisment

Banerjee said that the CID would lodge an FIR against the doctors and continue the investigation as per the law.

A woman died and four others were critical after delivery of babies at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital allegedly due to the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter. PTI SCH RG