Bengal govt tables Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget; focus on women, youth ahead of polls

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year, rolling out cash support and allowance hike measures targeting women, youths and frontline workers ahead of the assembly polls due in less than three months.

For women, who comprise nearly half of the state's population and have emerged as the TMC's most reliable voting bloc in successive elections, the state government proposed to hike the monthly grant in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme by Rs 500 from February this year. The government allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the scheme.

Tabling the budget, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also announced that the state government will launch a scheme -- 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' -- to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years.

The scheme will be launched from August 15 if the Trinamool Congress returns to power.

Allowances for Anganwadi workers and helpers were raised by Rs 1,000 each, with the budget also promising a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin in the event of their death. A total allocation of Rs 280 crore was made.

ASHA workers, another influential grassroots constituency, will also get an additional Rs 1,000 per month.

The interim budget further announced a Rs 1,000 monthly pay hike for civic volunteers and Green Police personnel, with an allocation of Rs 150 crore.

Government employees were not left out, as the state announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance, a long-standing demand of staff unions.

With the opposition BJP repeatedly attacking the TMC over unemployment and alleged neglect of state employees, the budget appeared designed to blunt criticism while reinforcing the ruling party's welfare-driven electoral narrative ahead of the high-stakes polls. PTI PNT SMY PNT ACD