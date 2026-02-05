Bengal govt tables Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in assembly for 2026-27 fiscal

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year.

The state government proposed to hike the monthly grant in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women by Rs 500 from February this year.

Tabling the budget, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also announced that the state government will launch a scheme -- 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' -- to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years.

The dearness allowance for West Bengal government employees has been increased by 4 per cent, and the monthly allowance of ASHA and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000, Bhattacharya added. PTI PNT SMY ACD