Bengal govt taking measures to ensure pilgrims' convenience at Gangasagar Mela: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government is taking all measures to ensure pilgrims do not face any difficulty during the ‘Gangasagar Mela’, which will be held next month in South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee took stock of the preparedness for the annual fair at Sagar Island, where lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather from across the country and outside to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

This year, the Gangasagar Mela will be held between January 8 and January 17.

"Gangasagar is the biggest fair in India. At least 40 lakh people will gather this year. All measures are being taken to ensure that pilgrims do not face any difficulty,” she said after a review meeting at 'Nabanna Sabhaghar' (secretariat).

"Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed. Traffic regulations have been planned and there will be patrolling in the waters, too. Law and order will not be compromised at any cost. Medical units would be on standby as well," the CM said.

Banerjee said vehicular movement will be overseen through “GPS and satellite tracking with the help of ISRO”.

Efforts are also being taken to make the annual congregation eco-friendly, she said, adding, neccessary dredging work around the Sagar Island has already been carried out.

Banerjee asked senior ministers, including Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas to be present at crucial points to keep a close watch on the proceedings during the Gangasagar Mela. PTI SCH RBT