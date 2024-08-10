Bengal govt to confer police medal on 4 IPS officers

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to hand over police medal to four IPS officers including Kolkata Police DCP Indira Mukherjee, a senior official said on Saturday.

Mukherjee, who is heading the special enquiry team (SET) into molestation charges against governor C V Ananda Bose, had been in the eye of a storm recently as Raj Bhavan had alleged the SET had played a key role in fabricating false charges against Bose.

It had also claimed the Kolkata Police cannot probe charges against the governor, the constitutional head, in this way.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had maintained that the Centre cannot intervene in the issue and take action against any IPS officer working in a state and only the respective state government has the authority to take any action.

Mukherjee and Debajyoti Das an OSD in CMO have been chosen for CM's medal for commendable service.

The CM's police medal for outstanding service will be conferred on Bidhananagar Police Commissioner Mukesh and DIG (Security) Avvaru Ravindranath. PTI SUS RG