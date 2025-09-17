Bengal govt to disburse early salaries ahead of Durga puja

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Keeping in mind the upcoming festivities, the West Bengal government will disburse early September salaries for employees ahead of the Durga Puja holidays beginning on September 26, an official said on Wednesday.

The announcement, issued via a circular by the state Finance Department on Tuesday, stated that employees would receive their September salaries on September 24 and 25. It would be covering not only regular salaries but also grant-in-aid payments, wages, remuneration, stipends, and honorariums.

However, pension payments for the month will be credited on October 1, the notification added.

"This decision is taken to provide financial relief to employees ahead of the biggest festival of Bengal," the official said.

Besides, the state government also announced that direct benefit transfers (DBT) under welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and other schemes would also be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts on October 1.

The Finance department has instructed the drawing and disbursement officers (DDOs) and administrators of deposit accounts across departments to submit bills and advice to the treasury well in advance to ensure timely disbursals, the official said.

The Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2. PTI SCH RG