Bengal govt to employ retired police, ex-servicemen to supervise security measures in hospitals

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to employ retired police and defence personnel from the three services for supervision of the security arrangements at the health facilities in the state, an official said.

The decision came on a day when the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF to provide security at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a medic was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month, triggering nationwide outrage.

An instruction to the SPs of the districts on employing retired police personnel and ex-servicemen was sent on Tuesday, he said.

The SPs were directed to collect details of the police officers who have retired from the rank of Inspectors, deputy SPs, and additional SPs in the last two years, and are physically fit and also willing to work as security officers at medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, and super specialty hospitals.

The retired defence personnel would be in the rank of Naib subedar, captain or major or equivalent ranks from District Sainik Kalyan Board, the order added. PTI SCH NN