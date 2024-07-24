Bengal govt to engage SHGs to sell potatoes at affordable prices

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to engage self-help groups (SHGs) to sell potatoes at affordable prices as traders are on a strike to protest against the alleged harassment by the administration for exporting the tuber to other states, a minister said on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to ensure that the supply of potatoes is not hampered due to the traders' strike and the government has been taking measures for the last few days to reduce the surging prices of the tuber, state Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna said.

"In order to maintain a steady potato supply, the government has decided to engage SHGs alongside the Sufal Bangla network which has nearly 500 fixed or mobile sales points. We will use our 20 per cent quota of potatoes at cold storage. There is an assurance from cold storage units that they will supply potatoes at Rs 26 per kg. We will ensure that the supply is not hampered," Manna told PTI.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently directed officials to take steps to control the prices of vegetables, including potatoes. Task forces formed by the state government have been conducting raids in markets to prevent hoarding.

As a result, potato prices in the market have decreased slightly but the strike by traders may disrupt the supply of the tuber, an official said.

Potatoes at retail markets are being sold at prices ranging from Rs 35 to Rs 38 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, members of the Progressive Potato Traders’ Association will hold a meeting during the day to decide their next course of action.

PPTA secretary Lalu Mukherjee said, "We will meet today to decide the next course of action. The strike might be called off as there is an assurance from the state government for an amicable solution." He mentioned that traders are not against selling potatoes at affordable prices.

"We are exporting particular sizes of potatoes which are not consumed in the state. We will not stop exports if the state buys potatoes at Rs 26 per kg without sorting and grading," he added. PTI BSM BDC