Bengal govt to frame new plan to prevent water pollution during accidents of oil-carrying vessels

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government is preparing a special ‘Oil Spill Disaster Management Plan’ to prevent severe water pollution in the event of accidents involving oil-carrying vessels in rivers or the sea, a senior official said on Friday.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held a high-level meeting on Friday with the Disaster Management Department to discuss the plan, he said.

“It has been decided that a committee, headed by the chief secretary and comprising senior officials from Disaster Management, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Transport, Home, and Environment departments, has been formed under the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he told PTI.

Coast Guard and Port Authority officials were also part of the discussions held at the state secretariat.

Officials emphasised the urgent need for a rapid response strategy to contain oil spills and minimise environmental damage, he added.

The state is also set to take stringent action against illegal sand-and stone-mining activities.

During the meeting, the chief secretary made it clear that the administration will not tolerate any illegal sand extraction.

Pant, the official said, instructed the district administrations to take strong measures to stop such illegal mining.

“The state has clear regulations for sand mining, and mining operations must obtain proper licenses from the government. Sand or stone extraction from mines must be carried out in compliance with these regulations. However, it has come to light that, in many cases, mining activities are taking place illegally, with sand and stone being extracted and smuggled under the cover of night,” the official said.

Pant in the meeting also stressed that not only will offenders be arrested, but severe penalties will be imposed if necessary, he said.

The chief secretary directed the district magistrates to step up surveillance and, if needed, conduct raids with police assistance to stop the illegal sand and stone smuggling.

The state government had previously taken tough steps to curb such illegal activities, which had decreased for a time. However, these activities have once again resurfaced, according to sources at Nabanna. PTI SCH DIV MNK MNK