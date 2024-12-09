Bengal govt to initiate process for polls to 3 municipalities in hills soon: Minister

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government will soon initiate a process for elections to three municipalities in the hills, a minister said in the assembly on Monday.

The three civic bodies are Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong.

"We will start a process of holding polls in Mirik, Kurseong and Kalimpong soon. We want to provide better civic amenities to the people living in these areas," Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said while responding to a question in the assembly.

The dates of holding the polls will be announced soon, he said.

Elections to the three municipalities had last been held in 2017 and currently, these civic bodies are under the rule of administrators.

The GJM had won the 2017 polls to the three civic bodies.

Elections to the Darjeeling Municipality in the hills were held in 2022. PTI SUS BDC