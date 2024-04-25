Bengal govt to pay April salary to 25,753 teachers, non-teaching staff who lost jobs after HC order

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday said it will pay the salaries for April to 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state government-sponsored and aided schools whose appointments were cancelled by a Calcutta High Court order, a senior official said.

The state government, which has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order, is also mulling paying salaries to the teachers and non-teaching staff until the apex court gives its verdict, he said.

“Since they have worked for almost the entire April, we have decided to pay their salaries for the month,” the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring the selection process as “null and void”.

The high court said those appointed outside the officially available 24,640 vacancies, after the expiry of the official date of recruitment, and those who submitted blank Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets but obtained appointment, to return all remunerations and benefits received by them with 12 per cent interest per annum within four weeks. PTI SCH RBT