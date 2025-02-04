Bengal govt to provide land to BSF for border fencing in two more districts

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to provide land to the Border Security Force (BSF) in two more districts in the state to erect fencing and building outposts along the border and with Bangladesh, a senior official said.

It was decided at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna, that 0.05 acres at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district and 19.73 acres at Narayanpur in Malda district will be handed over to the BSF, he said.

In the previous meeting held on January 27, the Cabinet decided to give 0.9 acres of land at Karimpur in Nadia district to the BSF to set up outposts or install wired fences.

The chief minister recently alleged month that the BSF was allowing infiltration from Bangladesh. The BJP, on the other hand, accused the TMC government of not helping the authorities in erecting fences along the boundary with Bangladesh.

The Cabinet also decided to bring a Bill in the assembly proposing to impose heavy fines on those spitting in public places after chewing gutka and betel leaves, the official said.

"The CM has expressed her displeasure over the growing practice of publicly spitting after chewing betel leaves and gutka and defacing the freshly painted walls and buildings. On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the introduction of a Bill in the assembly, where there would be a provision for imposing fines on those found spitting," he said, adding that the fine could likely be Rs 1000.

The Cabinet, eyeing to speed up the process of police investigations, also approved the creation of 12 new posts of Deputy Commissioner in Kolkata Police, the bureaucrat said.

Of them, five would lead probe teams.

"All the positions for the new 12 deputy commissioners would be non-IPS cadre officers," he said, adding that officers could be promoted to the post from the chair of Assistant Commissioner(AC) of Kolkata Police.

The state Cabinet also gave its approval to utilise the unused land of tea plantations for homestays, he said.

"Four tea gardens in the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts have been decided to be used for this purpose," he added. PTI SCH NN