Mamata announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of those killed in Kolkata rain-related incidents

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state.

She also urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), the electricity provider in Kolkata and adjoining areas, to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those electrocuted in the metropolis.

At least 10 people have died since Tuesday due to rainfall-related incidents in the state. Of them, nine were electrocuted in Kolkata after coming in contact with unattended or open electric wires amid waterlogging, officials said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Durga Puja in south Kolkata, Banerjee said the state government would also ensure employment for family members of the deceased.

"The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those electrocuted yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to family members," she said.

The chief minister further appealed to CESC to take responsibility for the electrocution deaths.

"I would also request CESC to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families, as the deaths occurred due to their negligence," she said.

Banerjee, who has been reviewing the flood-like situation in Kolkata and adjoining districts since Tuesday, said water had receded from most parts of the city.

She said the problem was aggravated due to inadequate dredging of waterways for decades.

"Since there was a natural disaster yesterday, I have been working for the past two days. Water has receded quite a bit, though there was significant flooding in the Ganga. Apart from a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained," she said.

"Nature is not in our hands. Kolkata Port, Farakka Barrage, DVC's Maithon they have not dredged for the past 20 years. Whenever it rains in Bihar or UP, water flows into West Bengal. We have to manage everything ourselves," she said.

Large parts of the metropolis were affected by waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy overnight rainfall, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and disrupting civic life.