Bengal govt to provide Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of those who lost lives due to rain: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain in the state.

At least 10 people died in rain-related incidents across the state since Tuesday, of whom nine were electrocuted to death in Kolkata, officials said.

She also urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to extend compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were electrocuted in the city following exposure to unattended or open electric wires amid waterlogging.

Banerjee, after reviewing the flood-like situation in Kolkata and adjoining districts, said, "The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those electrocuted to death yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to family members." "I would also request CESC to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families," she said.

Large parts of the metropolis were affected by waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy overnight rainfall. PTI PNT ACD