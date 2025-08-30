Bengal govt to set up fireworks clusters, hub

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to set up six fireworks cluster and a hub, a senior official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken during a meeting with fireworks makers and sellers' bodies at state secretariat Nabanna on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, was convened ahead of the upcoming festive season starting with Durga Puja and continuing till New Year's Day.

"An amount of Rs 15 crore has been allocated for setting up six fireworks clusters on around 40 acres of land each," the official said.

The clusters will be set up in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Habra, Phansidewa in Darjeeling district, Udayanarayanpur in Howrah and Jalpaiguri.

The fireworks hub, which will be set up in Kolkata, will enable the sale of fireworks throughout the year, he said.

Licenses will be issued by September 10 to fireworks manufacturers adhering to all laid down norms.

Sara Bangla Atasbazi Unnayan Samity chairman Babla Roy said Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee will be requested to inaugurate the clusters which will help in regulate the business, follow all standard safety norms and prevent mishaps. PTI SUS ACD