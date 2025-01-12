Bengal govt to shift 3 'very critical' women from Midnapore hospital to Kolkata facility

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The health condition of three women, critically ill after childbirth at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluids, has deteriorated, prompting authorities to shift them to a Kolkata facility on Sunday, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The other woman, whose condition improved substantially, will remain at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, he added.

"The three women, currently on life-support system, have developed multiple complications and their condition is very critical. We have decided to admit them in the ICCU of SSKM hospital here. The trio will be brought to the city by this evening," the state health department official told PTI.

A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at the MMCH allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter.

Advertisment

To speed up their transportation from Paschim Medinipore, the state administration ordered the creation of a 'green corridor' and all the toll plazas have been informed.

"The three will be brought to the city in ALS ambulances that have various kinds of support systems. The district magistrate has been informed," he said, adding that beds have been kept ready for the three patients. PTI SCH MNB