Bengal govt to soon recruit 12,000 police personnel: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government would soon be filling 12,000 vacancies for the state police, the recruitment process of which was stuck for some time.

She said the necessary notification would likely be issued on Monday.

"If it had not got stuck, we could have completed the recruitment for these vacancies earlier," Banerjee said.

The CM said those recruited for the police force would be provided training and also put on duty.

"They will undergo training as well as perform their duties. In this manner, the training period will be reduced," Banerjee said. PTI SCH RBT