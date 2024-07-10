Bengal govt transfers 180 BLROs

Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday transferred 180 Bock Land Records Officers (BLROs) and several revenue officers, an official said.

The step was taken within a week after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anger over allegations of malpractices in the department and sought strict action.

The transfers, the official said, were intended to check corruption in the department.

"A total of 180 BLROs and several revenue officers have also been transferred. The BLROs transferred will be relieved from duty by July 12. They will join the new department. Necessary directives were sent to district administrations," he said.

The Chief Minister's Office has been receiving complaints about government land being encroached upon. PTI SCH NN