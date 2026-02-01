Bengal govt transfers 22 officers in IPS reshuffle

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) The West Bengal government has effected a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, transferring and giving new postings to 22 officers, a notification said.

Chandannagar Commissioner of Police and Burdwan Range IGP Amit P Javalgi was posted as the IGP of Barasat Range.

DIG Traffic and Barasat Range DIG Alok Rajoria has now been posted as Burdwan Range DIG, the notification said on Saturday.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Kumar Sunny Raj was transferred and posted as special superintendent (SS), Intelligence Bureau, replacing Dhritiman Sarkar, who took over Raj's previous posting. Murshidabad's Beldanga had recently witnessed violence.

Among the other 18 officers who were transferred were CID SS Debjani Dutta, who was posted as Superintendent Railway Police (SRP) Sealdah, while Bangaon SP Dinesh Kumar was transferred and posted as Kolkata Police's North Division DC.

Kolkata Police DC North Dipak Sarkar was made DC South, replacing Priyabrata Roy, who was asked to take charge as Barasat SP in place of Pratiksha Jharkhariya, who was in turn appointed as Darjeeling SP.

Kolkata Police DC, East Division, Arish Bilal, was made SS, IB, West Bengal Police.

On Friday, senior IPS officer Piyush Pandey was appointed as Director General of Police (DGP), in-charge, following the superannuation of incumbent Rajeev Kumar, officials said.

Kolkata's Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma was posted as Director, Security, West Bengal, while Supratim Sarkar, ADG and IGP, South Bengal, took over as Kolkata Commissioner of Police, the order stated.

Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG and IGP, STF, was posted as ADG (Law and Order), with additional charge of ADG, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Jawed Shamim, ADG and IGP (Law and Order), was given charge as ADG, Special Task Force (STF), along with additional charge of ADG, Intelligence Bureau. PTI SUS ACD RBT