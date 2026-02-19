Bengal govt transfers 4 IPS officers in fresh reshuffle ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday transferred four IPS officers, including three Superintendents of Police (SPs), in a fresh administrative reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to a notification, Alipurduar SP Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale has been moved as Senior Superintendent in the North Bengal Intelligence Bureau.

Senior Superintendent of the state Intelligence Branch Arish Bilal has been appointed as the new SP of Basirhat Police District.

He replaces Dr Hossain Mehedi Rehman, who has been posted as SP of Jangipur Police District, the order said.

Amit Kumar Shaw, the current SP of Jangipur PD, has been transferred as SP of Alipurduar.

The reshuffle is part of a series of recent administrative changes in the state police set-up.

On February 15, six IPS officers in the ranks of ADG, IG and SP were transferred. Earlier, on January 30 and 31, the government reassigned 23 IPS officers and three WBPS officers.

In addition, 109 inspectors have been transferred over the past month, officials said.

The assembly elections are due in the state in a few months. PTI SUS NN