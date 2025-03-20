Bengal govt transfers doctor involved in RG Kar protests

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a transfer notice to Dr Subarna Goswami, who was at the forefront of an agitation demanding justice for an on-duty woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in August last year.

Goswami, a member of the West Bengal Public Health cum Administrative Services and presently posted as Deputy CMOH-II, Purba Bardhaman in southern West Bengal, is appointed to act until further orders as Superintendent, Darjeeling TB Hospital in the northern part of the state, with immediate effect, according to a notification.

Dr Sunetra Majumder, Deputy CMOH-IV, Purba Bardhaman, will take charge of Deputy CMOH-II temporarily in addition to her normal duties until further orders, it said.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking widespread protests. PTI dc ACD