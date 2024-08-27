Bengal govt will ensure normal life is not affected by BJP’s 12-hour general strike on Wed: Official

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday urged people not to participate in BJP’s 12-hour general strike on August 28, asserting that the administration will ensure normal life is not affected due to the bandh.

The BJP has called for a 6 am-to-6 pm general strike in West Bengal to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to state secretariat ‘Nabbana’ on Tuesday.

"The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected," said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He said transport services will remain operational, and shops, marketplaces and other business establishments have been asked to remain open.

Bandopadhyay also urged state government employees to attend office.

The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to reach ‘Nabanna’ to demand the resignation of the CM over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. PTI SCH RBT