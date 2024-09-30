Bengal govt working on doctors’ security, we should not be impatient: Chief Secy

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) The West Bengal government was working to strengthen the security measures of the doctors in state-run hospitals and its results would soon be reflected, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said on Monday.

The agitating junior doctors should not be impatient, Pant said when asked about the observation of the Supreme Court during hearing of the RG Kar rape and murder case earlier in the day.

The apex court expressed dissatisfaction over "tardy" progress by the West Bengal government in installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets and separate restrooms in medical colleges, and directed the state to complete ongoing work by October 15.

Pant said that the state government is hopeful that the agitating junior doctors are aware of their responsibilities and would serve the patients to the best of their ability.

"The work is going on everywhere. Thirty per cent of work has been completed at some places and it is 70 per cent at some other places. The government is aware and active. CM (Mamata Banerjee) herself is monitoring the situation.

“It's a collaborative effort and I am sure the results will be visible. We should not be impatient," he said, adding that such work requires some time to complete.

Appealing to the agitating junior doctors to provide proper services, Pant said, "They are highly educated and professional people who we believe understand their responsibilities." He said the government had not been formally informed about the Supreme Court's observations.

The junior doctors began ‘cease work’ from August 9 when the body of a medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hosptial.

The state government held several rounds of talks with the junior doctors over their demands for removal of certain key officials in the police and health departments and strengthening security measures in medical establishments.

Junior doctors on September 21 rejoined their duties partially after a hiatus of 42 days.

On Saturday night, the doctors said that they would resume ‘total cease work' in medical colleges across the state after observing the state government's submission in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Their decision was taken after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted following the death of a patient at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on Friday night.

Till 10 PM Monday, the junior doctors were holding a meeting and yet to come up with a decision regarding ‘total cease work’. PTI SCH NN