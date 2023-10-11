Bengal green body writes to CM, raises concern over firecracker-selling licences

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) A body of environmentalists has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, voicing concern over the state government's decision to issue temporary firecracker-selling licences for 30 days in the festive season, stating that such a move would encourage the "use of fireworks beyond the permissible period".

Advertisment

In 2018, the Supreme Court directed that fireworks may be used only for two hours on specific festive days and for 35 minutes on Christmas Eve, the green body said.

Sabuj Mancha, the platform of organisations and people supporting the environment, appealed to the chief minister to stop the proliferation of fireworks in the state during the festive season.

"What is the justification for providing selling licences for 30 days at a stretch when fireworks are allowed for a very limited period? We apprehend that keeping the sales open for such a long time will encourage the use of fireworks beyond the permissible period and will ultimately violate the Supreme Court's direction," said Naba Dutta, the green body's general secretary, in the letter.

Advertisment

The state MSME department, in its recent circular on the issuance of temporary licences for selling green firecrackers before festivals, said that "as per section 84 of Explosive Rules 2008, temporary selling licences can be issued by district magistrate for a period up to 30 days".

The green body referred to a Calcutta High Court judgement issuing instruction that "only green fireworks with QR codes would be sold and that the state pollution control board (WBPCB) and the police department would ensure implementation" of the court's order.

It also said, "why the MSME department issued the circular regarding temporary licence? Fireworks are entirely a special subject and production, storage and sales are guided by the previous orders of the Supreme Court, NGT (National Green Tribunal) and the High Court. The MSME department has neither any experience nor any expertise to manage the issue." The platform of environmentalists also called for engaging a technical team to monitor and evaluate the total affair in accordance with the high court directives.

Meanwhile, Sara Bangla Atasbaji Unnyan Samiti chairman Babla Roy had earlier said over 100 firecracker markets would be set up across West Bengal ahead of the festive season where manufacturers of green firecrackers, who comply with environmental guidelines, would be allowed to set up stalls. PTI SUS BDC