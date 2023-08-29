Bengal Guv Ananda Bose meets PM on Onam

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday evening on the occasion of Onam and presented him with Onakodi (new dress for the festival) and special local delicacies of his home state Kerala, Raj Bhavan officials said.

Bose presented Modi with special Kerala dishes such as 'varuthuperi' (banana fry), 'sharkara varatti' (banana fry - sweet), 'chakkavarutthathu' (jackfruit fry) 'achappam' (a type of cookie), 'kuzhalappam' (pipe-shaped cookie) and cashew products, all prepared by Annamma, who was Bose’s neighbour in Mannanath.

In his Onam message, Bose greeted Malayalees all over the world on this occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala. PTI MNB NN