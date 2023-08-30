Bengal governor announces cash prize for Indian Navy Quiz contestants from state

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for students of the state who excel in The Indian Navy Quiz 2023 (ThinQ 23), Raj Bhawan officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the West Bengal school team that reaches the finals and the remaining Rs 50,000 will be given to the student who gets selected into the 'India team' which will participate in the international round.

West Bengal has shown tremendous enthusiasm in registering for the contest with 1,340 schools set to participate, the highest in the country, officials added.

This is the second edition of the Indian Navy Quiz and is being hosted by Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) under the aegis of the G20 Secretariat.

The top eight teams will vie for the national crown in the final scheduled on November 18 at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The Indian team, comprising two main quizzers and a standby, will be selected by a distinguished jury.

The International Round will feature invitees from G20 (+09) nations, with each country nominating a team of two students from Classes IX to XII and their equivalent.

The quiz will be conducted in English and will conform to international standards. The international final will be held on November 22 at the iconic India Gate in Delhi.