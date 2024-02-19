Bengal guv appeals to people, political parties for 'peace visit' to Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday appealed to political parties and people from diverse backgrounds to come together and organise a 'peace visit' to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to show solidarity with the aggrieved women.

"I appeal to the law-abiding citizenry, civil society leaders, opinion makers and all political parties to unite in a 'peace visit' to Sandeshkhali, to go round the streets there that have been witnessing distrust, scepticism and lawlessness and stand by the law-abiding citizens, and more specifically, the aggrieved women there and tell them the entire country is with them," Bose said in a message released from Raj Bhavan.

Stating that he was aware of the steps being taken by the state government in dealing with the law and order situation there, the governor assured the women of Sandeshkhali of being with them.

"To my aggrieved sisters of Sandeshkhali, I give my assurance that we are all with you. You need not be afraid. Your rightful place in society shall be secured and you shall be meaningfully empowered to guide your families and society," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met Bose after returning from Sandeshkhali.

The NCW chairperson said she would meet DGP Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday. PTI SCH MNB