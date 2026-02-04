Bengal Guv appoints Debal Roy as chairman of state public service commission

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday appointed Debal Ray as chairman of the state Public Service Commission (PSC), the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.

Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Diganta Bagchi, and Barnali Mukherjee have been appointed as members of the commission.

The appointments have been made under Article 316(1) of the Constitution, it added.

The PSC is tasked with conducting examinations and recruitment for civil services and other government posts in the state. PTI SCH MNB