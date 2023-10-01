Bengal Guv appoints interim VCs for six varsities

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday appointed interim vice-chancellors for six state-run universities, an official said.

Bose is the Chancellor of state-run universities in West Bengal.

The governor named Professor Achintya Saha as the interim VC of Murshidabad University, Professor B B Parida for MG University, Professor Nikhil Chandra Ray for Coochbehar Panchanan University and Professor Rathin Bandyopadhyay for Alipurduar University, he said.

Bose also appointed Professor Dilip Maity as interim VC of Biswa Bangla University and retired IPS officer C M Raveendran as interim VC of North Bengal University, he added. PTI SCH ACD