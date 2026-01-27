Bengal Guv appoints new VCs for three state universities

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of state-run universities C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday appointed new Vice-Chancellors to three varsities, a Lok Bhavan statement said.

According to the statement, Arunasis Goswami has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Debabrata Basu has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and Debabrata Mitra has been named Vice Chancellor of West Bengal State University.

"The appointments have been made after due process and in the best interest of academic governance and institutional stability," a senior official of Lok Bhavan said.

The appointments were made by the governor in his capacity as the Chancellor of the state universities, the official added. PTI SCH RG